INT. Announces Acceptance of Crypto-Currency Payment for Their Product Engineering Services

INT., a full-cycle product engineering company, has dynamic goals to align INT. V.3.0 on a growth path. A company based out of India, INT. reinforces its faith in future technologies to become one of the first in the country to accept cryptocurrency payment including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin against their services.

Bitcoin was created in 2009. Back in the day, one could not buy bitcoin on a regulated forum; today, there are multiple such forums. With increasing popularity, cryptocurrencies are now becoming more mainstream for enterprises, banks, financial institutions and even startups.

With the world moving towards democratisation of data and eventually technology, the trust in DLT and blockchain is gaining as evident from a growing number of companies across industries that are embracing cryptocurrencies, allowing customers to use them as one of the official methods of payment for their goods and services.

Within days after the Indian Supreme Court coming down heavily on the nation's central banking regulator RBI for unofficially trying to discourage customers in crypto trading, India-based INT. has come up with this decision.

INT.’s CEO Mr. Abhishek Rungta commented, "Through the deployment of cryptocurrency payment, INT. plans to bring cryptocurrency as a regular payment option in customers' daily life. We also want to emphasis our trust in future technologies like DLT and Blockchain that is sure to transform the way of doing business in the future."

As one of the fastest growing software companies based out of India, it is significant that INT. accepts payments in cryptocurrency, going some way to instill a degree of confidence. Redeemed for credit in topping up user accounts, Cryptos can be used to pay for an array of services.

As mentioned by our CEO, the company’s interest in crypto technology doesn’t end there, they are ready to work in DLT & blockchain for its client organisations.

About INT. (Indus Net Technologies)

INT. is a full-cycle product engineering company and a trusted partner to some of the fastest-growing enterprises, start-ups, and agencies across the globe. They have offices in India, USA, Canada, and the UK.

