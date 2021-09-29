Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

INT. Announces Acceptance of Crypto-Currency Payment for Their Product Engineering Services

09/29/2021 | 10:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INT., a full-cycle product engineering company, has dynamic goals to align INT. V.3.0 on a growth path. A company based out of India, INT. reinforces its faith in future technologies to become one of the first in the country to accept cryptocurrency payment including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin against their services.

Bitcoin was created in 2009. Back in the day, one could not buy bitcoin on a regulated forum; today, there are multiple such forums. With increasing popularity, cryptocurrencies are now becoming more mainstream for enterprises, banks, financial institutions and even startups.

With the world moving towards democratisation of data and eventually technology, the trust in DLT and blockchain is gaining as evident from a growing number of companies across industries that are embracing cryptocurrencies, allowing customers to use them as one of the official methods of payment for their goods and services.

Within days after the Indian Supreme Court coming down heavily on the nation's central banking regulator RBI for unofficially trying to discourage customers in crypto trading, India-based INT. has come up with this decision.

INT.’s CEO Mr. Abhishek Rungta commented, "Through the deployment of cryptocurrency payment, INT. plans to bring cryptocurrency as a regular payment option in customers' daily life. We also want to emphasis our trust in future technologies like DLT and Blockchain that is sure to transform the way of doing business in the future."

As one of the fastest growing software companies based out of India, it is significant that INT. accepts payments in cryptocurrency, going some way to instill a degree of confidence. Redeemed for credit in topping up user accounts, Cryptos can be used to pay for an array of services.

As mentioned by our CEO, the company’s interest in crypto technology doesn’t end there, they are ready to work in DLT & blockchain for its client organisations.

About INT. (Indus Net Technologies)

INT. is a full-cycle product engineering company and a trusted partner to some of the fastest-growing enterprises, start-ups, and agencies across the globe. They have offices in India, USA, Canada, and the UK.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:11aALKIRA : and Check Point Software Technologies Collaborate to Bring Enterprise-Class Security to Cloud Workloads
BU
10:11aHIGH INCOME SECURITIES FUND : Announcement Regarding its Non-Transferable Rights Offering
BU
10:10aHolidayCheck Group AG plans delisting, conclusion of delisting agreement
DJ
10:09aAB SIAULIU BANKAS : Šiaulių bankas AB issues EUR 75 million of senior preferred bonds
AQ
10:07aCOVESTRO : Gets a Buy rating from Kepler Cheuvreux
MD
10:06aCOUSINS PROPERTIES : Announces Lease With Visa At 1200 Peachtree Building In Midtown Atlanta
PR
10:06aVISA : to Expand Presence in Atlanta
BU
10:05aTDK CORPORATION : - Announcement of personnel changes
AQ
10:05aAMERIPRISE FINANCIAL : 11 Ameriprise Financial Advisors Named to the Barron's “Top Independent Advisors” List
BU
10:04aGEA GROUP : Kepler Cheuvreux maintains a Buy rating
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Another crisis looms
2Fed's Powell faces heated questions on trading, regulation and diversit..
3Lucid to start deliveries of electric cars with range exceeding Tesla's..
4Analyst recommendations: Alibaba, Suncor Energy, HP, Las Vegas Sands, B..
5BlackRock says it is dipping its toes back in to China after rout

HOT NEWS