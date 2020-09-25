Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

INTC Deadline: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Intel Corporation Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 28, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/25/2020 | 11:01am EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Intel Corporation ("Intel" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: INTC) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Intel securities between April 23, 2020 and July 23, 2020, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/intc.           

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Intel had identified a defect mode in its 7-nanometer process that resulted in yield degradation; (2) as a result, the Company would experience a six-month delay in its production schedule for 7-nanometer products; (3) Intel was reasonably likely to rely on third-party foundries for manufacturing its 7-nanometer products; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Intel was reasonably likely to lose market share to its competitors who are already selling 7-nanometer products; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/intc or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Intel you have until September 28, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as co-lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:11aROYCE MICRO-CAP TRUST : (NYSE-RMT) as of Aug 31, 2020
PR
11:11aTIKEHAU CAPITAL : Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 18 September to 24 September 2020
BU
11:11aCORRECTION : Conditions for riksbank reversed auctions sek covered bonds
GL
11:10aMPLX LP : Marathon Petroleum Corp. and MPLX LP announce redemption of outstanding senior notes
PU
11:10aDIGITAL BROS S P A : Guidelines to Shareholders for the renewal of the board of directors
PU
11:10aCounty Employment and Wages in Indiana — First Quarter 2020
PU
11:10aCounty Employment and Wages in Ohio — First Quarter 2020
PU
11:10aBANK MILLENNIUM S A : Performing by the Court of the registration of changes in Articles of Association of Bank Millennium S.A.
PU
11:10aSHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Fluidigm Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
11:10aUCSF Digital Health Awards Names Conversa Health “Best Remote Diagnostics Company” of the Year
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Electrified by Tesla, Chinese startups are on the charge
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Judge says U.S. must defend or delay TikTok app store ban by Friday
3APPLE INC. : Apple critics form coalition to challenge App Store fees
4BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS : EXCLUSIVE: Chinese state investors to take BMW partner Brilliance priva..
5BOOHOO GROUP PLC : BOOHOO : to tackle failings in Leicester supply chain

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group