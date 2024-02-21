EXCLUSIVE-INTER-AMERICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK (IDB) TO OFFER $2 BLN IN FX DERIVATIVES FOR BRAZIL CENTRAL BANK TO DISTRIBUTE TO GREEN DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS -SOURCES
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|5.205 USD
|-2.35%
|-4.94%
|2 144 M $
|5.332 BRL
|+0.11%
|+0.50%
|-
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Wednesday at 11 AM ET
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day - Wednesday at 11 AM ET
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Wednesday at 11 AM ET
The fate of the market depends on this
Investors are trading carefully ahead of chip designer Nvidia's eagerly awaited earnings report that could either stop or further boost this year's AI-led rally. The Fed is also due to release minutes.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Airbnb, Conagra Brands, Berkshire Hathaway, Meta Platforms, Unilever....
OX2 AB (publ) reports its result for the fourth quarter of 2023 today