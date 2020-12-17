Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

INTERPIPE Nyzhnodniprovsky Tube Rolling Plant : 2020-12-17 - Interpipe releases report on operations for November 2020

12/17/2020 | 07:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

December 17, 2020

Interpipe releases report on operations for November 2020

Interpipe, a global producer of steel pipes and railway products, has released (via Interpipe Holdings Plc) its monthly report on operations for November 2020.

Operational Highlights

In November 2020, sales dynamics for all products of the Company remained quite violative given still unclear pace of recovery of key markets and economies

In November 2020, the overall pipe product salesdeclined by 6.8% q-o-q rolling back approximately to the July level. On the y-o-y basis sales for the 11 months 2020 vs the 10 months 2020 remained flat - minus 21.7% y-o-y vs 22.0% y-o-y

OCTG salesspiked by 142.4% m-o-m but remained 52.2% y-o-y lower for the period of January- November 2020. The main drivers of such strong rebound in November comparing to the drop last month were:

  • stabilized deliveries to the MENA region under long-term contracts
  • drilling activity recovery and larger consumption by domestic oil & gas companies Normalization of linepipe salescontinued in November after the spike in September (minus 29.1% m-o-m vs October) due to softening of demand across all key markets:
  • consumption in America and Europe declined due to rising number of COVID-19 cases and stricter lockdown measures
  • sales to the MENA were also slightly lower m-o-m given specific delivery schedules to key customers

At the same time, mechanical pipe sales hiked by 25.3% m-o-m amid a strengthened demand for boiler pipes in Ukraine and higher volumes of cold-drawn shipped to the European market

Welded pipe salesdropped by 3.1% m-o-m. Appreciation of HRC prices by 118 USD per ton (FOB Black Sea) since the end of October triggered a revision of end prices up which was not fully accepted by the domestic and CIS domestic. But this loss in volumes was off-set by higher sales to European customers that were suffering HRC shortage and rocketing prices

Sales volumes of railway productsconsiderably decreased by 21.1% m-o-m primarily due to capital maintenance of the wheel rolling shop lasted for 21 days. Production in hot, rolling and forging part was suspended and finishing operations continued using in advance forged wheels. The rolling & forging line was successful put back in operation on the 17th of November. Production and sales volumes in December are expected to get back the October level.

Report On Operations

November 2020

11 months 2020

Change

#

Product

Thousand

% of total2

Thousand

% of total2

% m-o-m

11 months

tons

tons

2020, % y-o-y

Production

1.

Steel

55,6

n/a

696,9

n/a

-11,6%

-12,6%

2.

Pipes, o/w:

37,5

74,3%

425,6

71,0%

-2,0%

-23,3%

2.1.

Seamless, o/w:

30,4

60,2%

350,1

58,4%

-0,4%

-22,6%

2.1.1.

OCTG

7,0

13,8%

67,1

11,2%

66,3%

-60,4%

2.1.2.

Linepipe

21,4

42,3%

265,9

44,4%

-13,8%

4,1%

2.1.3.

Mechanical

2,0

4,0%

17,1

2,9%

35,8%

-37,6%

2.2.

Welded

7,2

14,2%

75,5

12,6%

-8,5%

-26,3%

3.

Railway products

13,0

25,7%

174,0

29,0%

-15,6%

-7,5%

3.1.

Wheels1

11,1

21,9%

152,3

25,4%

-18,4%

-9,4%

3.2.

Wheelsets1

1,5

2,9%

16,2

2,7%

-4,6%

10,3%

3.3.

Axles1

0,3

0,6%

3,7

0,6%

12,1%

9,9%

3.4.

Tyres

0,1

0,3%

1,9

0,3%

100,0%

-4,6%

Sales

1.

Steel3

0,8

1,9%

30,3

4,8%

-73,2%

31,4%

2.

Pipes, o/w:

32,1

70,8%

425,8

67,4%

-6,8%

-21,7%

2.1.

Seamless, o/w:

25,0

55,2%

350,3

55,5%

-7,7%

-20,3%

2.1.1.

OCTG

7,1

15,6%

74,0

11,7%

142,4%

-52,2%

2.1.2.

Linepipe

16,1

35,5%

259,9

41,1%

-29,1%

1,0%

2.1.3.

Mechanical

1,8

4,0%

16,4

2,6%

25,3%

-39,7%

2.2.

Welded

7,1

15,6%

75,5

12,0%

-3,1%

-27,7%

3.

Railway products

12,4

27,3%

175,5

27,8%

-21,1%

-4,6%

3.1.

Wheels1

10,0

21,9%

151,5

24,0%

-24,7%

-7,8%

3.2.

Wheelsets1

1,8

3,9%

18,2

2,9%

-11,7%

31,3%

3.3.

Axles1

0,3

0,7%

3,5

0,6%

2,2%

-8,7%

3.4.

Tyres

0,4

0,8%

2,3

0,4%

98,1%

14,8%

TOTAL

45,4

100,0%

631,6

100,0%

-14,9%

-15,9%

1.

Wheels and axles are inter alia utilized as components (semi-products) for wheelset production

2.

Excluding steel figures for production only

3.

For steel - only external sales

2

Regional Sales Data. Pipe products

November 2020. Pipes sales by region, th.tons

11 months 2020. Pipes sales by region, th.tons

Regional Sales Data. Railway products

November 2020. Railway products sales by region, th.tons 11 months 2020. Railway products sales by region, th.tons

3

About the company:

Interpipe is global producer of steel pipes and railway products, based in Ukraine. The company's products are marketed in more than 80 countries all around the world via the network of sales offices located in key markets of Ukraine, Europe, North America and the Middle East.

Interpipe has 11 thousand people working at the company's facilities.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

INTERPIPE Nyzhnodniprovsky Tube-Rolling Plant PJSC published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 12:40:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Companies"
07:53aACES Electronics Co. Ltd to Acquire Genesis Connected Solutions
BU
07:52aELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : French power production cut by workers protesting nuclear reform
RE
07:51aPTT : The record date of PTT's shareholders who are entitled to the pre-emptive rights of PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited's newly issued ordinary shares for its IPO
PU
07:51aANTERO RESOURCES CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:51aARCELORMITTAL : Receives a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
07:50aAnalysis-Global chip shortage threatens production of laptops, smartphones and more
RE
07:49aABI responds to Small Pots Working Group report
PU
07:49aAIRBUS : European space and digital players to study build of EU's satellite-based connectivity system
PU
07:49aAIRBUS : The European Commission has selected a consortium of European satellite manufacturers, operators and service ...
PU
07:49aREN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS SGPS S A : wishes you happy holidays!
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NASDAQ COMPOSITE : Fed vows to buy bonds until it sees 'substantial' economic progress
2BMW AG : European new car sales drop by 13.5% y/y in November - ACEA
3NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : OSLO BØRS - TRADING SUSPENSION
4ANALYSIS: U.S. currency manipulator tag for Switzerland unlikely to deter FX approach
5ORPHAZYME A/S : ORPHAZYME A/S : - Bull story below Bear price

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ