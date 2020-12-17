INTERPIPE Nyzhnodniprovsky Tube Rolling Plant : 2020-12-17 - Interpipe releases report on operations for November 2020

PRESS RELEASE

December 17, 2020

Interpipe releases report on operations for November 2020

Interpipe, a global producer of steel pipes and railway products, has released (via Interpipe Holdings Plc) its monthly report on operations for November 2020.

Operational Highlights

In November 2020, sales dynamics for all products of the Company remained quite violative given still unclear pace of recovery of key markets and economies

In November 2020, the overall pipe product salesdeclined by 6.8% q-o-q rolling back approximately to the July level. On the y-o-y basis sales for the 11 months 2020 vs the 10 months 2020 remained flat - minus 21.7% y-o-y vs 22.0% y-o-y

OCTG salesspiked by 142.4% m-o-m but remained 52.2% y-o-y lower for the period of January- November 2020. The main drivers of such strong rebound in November comparing to the drop last month were:

stabilized deliveries to the MENA region under long-term contracts

long-term contracts drilling activity recovery and larger consumption by domestic oil & gas companies Normalization of linepipe sales continued in November after the spike in September (minus 29.1% m-o-m vs October) due to softening of demand across all key markets:

continued in November after the spike in September (minus 29.1% m-o-m vs October) due to softening of demand across all key markets: consumption in America and Europe declined due to rising number of COVID-19 cases and stricter lockdown measures

COVID-19 cases and stricter lockdown measures sales to the MENA were also slightly lower m-o-m given specific delivery schedules to key customers

At the same time, mechanical pipe sales hiked by 25.3% m-o-m amid a strengthened demand for boiler pipes in Ukraine and higher volumes of cold-drawn shipped to the European market

Welded pipe salesdropped by 3.1% m-o-m. Appreciation of HRC prices by 118 USD per ton (FOB Black Sea) since the end of October triggered a revision of end prices up which was not fully accepted by the domestic and CIS domestic. But this loss in volumes was off-set by higher sales to European customers that were suffering HRC shortage and rocketing prices

Sales volumes of railway productsconsiderably decreased by 21.1% m-o-m primarily due to capital maintenance of the wheel rolling shop lasted for 21 days. Production in hot, rolling and forging part was suspended and finishing operations continued using in advance forged wheels. The rolling & forging line was successful put back in operation on the 17th of November. Production and sales volumes in December are expected to get back the October level.