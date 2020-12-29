INTERPIPE Nyzhnodniprovsky Tube Rolling Plant : 2020-12-29 - Interpipe Holdings Plc reports on the partial redemption of the Notes in amount of U.S.$74,819,932.09

PRESS RELEASE

December 29, 2020

Interpipe Holdings Plc reports on the partial redemption of the Notes in amount of U.S.$74,819,932.09.

Interpipe, a global producer of steel pipes and railway wheel products, has reported (via Interpipe Holdings Plc as the "Issuer") on the partial redemption of U.S.$309,192,058 10.25

per cent. Notes due 2024 (ISIN: XS2051121544) (the "Notes") pursuant the Optional Redemption condition.

On December 29, 2020 the Issuer redeemed U.S.$74,819,932.09 of its outstanding Notes (the "Redemption Date") at their principal amount, together with interest accrued to (but excluding) the Redemption Date (the "Accrued Interest").

The remaining outstanding under the Notes now amounts to U.S.$ 6,472,125.91.

About the company:

Interpipe is a global producer of steel pipe and railway wheel products, based in Ukraine. The company's products are shipped to more than 80 countries all around the world via a network of sales offices located in the key markets of Ukraine, Europe, North America and the Middle East. In 2019 Interpipe supplied 822 thousand tons of finished goods, including 203 thousand tons of railway wheel products.

IR contact details:

Andrii Okolnych, Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +380 44 233 68 21

E-mail: ir@m.interpipe.biz