INTERPIPE Nyzhnodniprovsky Tube Rolling Plant : made first supply of line pipes to Qatar Petroleum

02/10/2021 | 04:49am EST
2021-02-10


Interpipe made first supply of line pipes to Qatar Petroleum
Ukrainian industrial company Interpipe made a first pipe supply to one of the biggest oil companies in Middle East - Qatar Petroleum (QP).

Steel pipes are going to be applied for the QP's onshore Dukhan Field oil and gas basin project.

According to Qatar Petroleum specification, pipes must comply with the highest level of sour service requirements and operate in the H2S environment.

It took us more than three years to become a prequalified supplier for Qatar Petroleum. On the final stage, Bureau Veritas, an international inspection company nominated by QP, conducted a detailed audit of Interpipe facilities to confirm that all specifications and technical requirements were met.

Andrey Burtsev, commercial director for Ukraine, Europe, Africa, Asia and the Middle East regions:
- Contract with Qatar Petroleum is an important milestone in Interpipe development in the Middle East. We have passed through a difficult and long path of negotiations, audits and prequalifications before first supply was made. QP is very selective and cautious when choosing vendors and this contract confirms Interpipe's reputation as a reliable and first-class pipes supplier for the global Oil & Gas companies.

About the company:
Interpipe is global producer of steel pipes and railway wheels, based in Ukraine. The company's products are marketed in more than 80 countries all around the world via the network of sales offices located in key markets of Ukraine, Europe, North America and the Middle East. In 2020, Interpipe supplied 662 kt of finished goods, including 192 kt of railway products.

Interpipe has 11 thousand people working at the company's facilities. During 2020 the Company transferred UAH 2.54bln in taxes to budgets of all levels and extra-budgetary funds.

Contacts for the mass media:
Andrey Pisarevskiy
Press Officer
Phone: +380 44 233 66 53
Cell: +380 67 952 17 62
Andrey.Pisarevskiy@m.interpipe.biz
www.interpipe.biz


Disclaimer

INTERPIPE Nyzhnodniprovsky Tube-Rolling Plant PJSC published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
