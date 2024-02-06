INTESA SANPAOLO CEO: KEEPING CURRENT CHAIRMAN FOR ANOTHER MANDATE WOULD REDUCE OPERATIONAL RISKS GIVEN HALF OF THE BOARD WILL NEED TO CHANGE
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|2.902 EUR
|+1.27%
|+0.87%
|56 059 M $
Fed's Mester open to rate cuts if clear inflation is easing further
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Chevron, McDonald's, Palantir, Sainsbury, Tesla...
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
China stocks rebound sharply after state fund's vow to increase fund purchases
Japan's Nikkei edges down on caution before earnings, profit-taking
French Finance Minister: state will support struggling Atos to save jobs
Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles UK awarded $354 million truck order