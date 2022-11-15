Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

INTESA SANPAOLO SPA - COMPLETES ABB FOR 5.1% STAKE IN NEXI FOR E…

11/15/2022 | 01:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INTESA SANPAOLO SPA - COMPLETES ABB FOR 5.1% STAKE IN NEXI FOR EUR 8.7 SHR


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. 1.20% 2.1865 Delayed Quote.-4.99%
NEXI S.P.A -1.89% 9.76 Delayed Quote.-28.89%
Latest news "Economy"
01:53aRich nations stick to coal phase-out as China builds new plants
RE
01:53aFrance's Orpea to reduce its international activities
RE
01:51aRussia's Gazprom to ship 42.4 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Tuesday
RE
01:50aYouTube expands shopping features following digital ad slowdown - FT
RE
01:47aFTX bankruptcy filings in, French central bank wants quick regulation
RE
01:46aIndia's Kotak Investment Advisors raises $500 million for new real estate fund
RE
01:43aThailand eases rules for foreign exchange operators
RE
01:41aIndia considers plan to reduce short-term borrowing as yields su…
RE
01:40aFrench unemployment stays close to 14-year low in third quarter
RE
01:38aDollar holds firm as Fed officials say hikes to continue; yen slides
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nevada Copper Appoints Gregory J. Martin as Chief Financial Officer
2Sierra Metals Reports Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quar..
3Quantafuel : Q3 presentation 2022
4Corestate sees weak business performance in the first nine months of 20..
5TKH N : Turnover continues to grow in Q3 2022

HOT NEWS