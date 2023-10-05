INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : MORGAN STANLEY ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH EQUAL-WEIGHT RATING, TARGET PRICE EUR 3.30
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|2.363 EUR
|0.00%
|-2.50%
|45 293 M $
|79.09 USD
|+1.37%
|-3.14%
|138 B $
EU to study mobile ecosystems to counter any Apple, Google antitrust pushback
Alstom cuts free cash flow target as production ramps up, order delays weigh
US in antitrust trial accuses Google of illegal methods to push up ad prices
Apple releases software update to resolve iPhone 15 overheating issue
RBS loses UK appeal over 'unfair' commissions on payment protection insurance
Guyana contractor in US probe leaves $300 million Exxon shore base project
Gold set to break longest losing streak in 7 years as bond selloff cools
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust announces an Equity Buyback for 10% of its outstanding share capital.
Belgium's intelligence service monitors Alibaba hub over 'espionage' concerns -FT
386,160 Common Stock of Innorules Co.,Ltd are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 5-OCT-2023.
Renault Group: Renault Group continues its Revolution: Ampere Capital Market Day on November 15, 2023
Pakistan LNG awards tender to Vitol, first spot purchase in over a year