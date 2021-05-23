Log in
INVESTBANK to Launch Next-Generation Credit Card for Jordan Powered by i2c's Global Processing Platform

05/23/2021 | 03:32am EDT
Collaboration allows commercial bank to deliver innovative credit programs and acquiring services via single agile platform

i2c Inc., a leading provider of digital payment and banking technology, today announced a partnership with INVESTBANK, a leading bank in providing innovative financial solutions in Jordan. i2c’s plug-and-play platform will power credit issuing and acquiring capabilities for the bank.

As a result of this collaboration, INVESTBANK will be able to offer modern credit card programs to their portfolio of personal banking clients, as well as manage credit card programs for their commercial clients throughout the region. The feature-rich solution will provide end users access to digital account management, virtual cards, contactless payments, and loyalty programs – among other capabilities to serve modern consumer needs. The bank will also be launching a smart, cloud-based POS acquiring program for their business clients, enabled by i2c.

“We are excited to partner with INVESTBANK and support their commitment to delivering modern banking experiences to their clients,” said Aurangzaib Khan, General Manager MEA region, i2c. “Initiatives like theirs are pioneering the digital-first revolution in the Middle East and are a great example of the types of innovations that are possible through fintech collaboration.”

“By partnering with i2c we are able to offer disruptive features to meet our clients’ modern-day needs, through a next-gen platform that is flexible enough for us to continue prioritizing our world-renowned personalized approach to banking,” said Muntaser Dawwas, CEO of INVESTBANK – Jordan. “Additionally, i2c’s flexible tech stack offers us a reliable foundation to provide safe and high-performance payments products to a market that is ready for these innovations.”

“i2c proudly partners with FIs worldwide to provide best-in-class solutions and infrastructure that equip teams with the power to innovate, along with the reliability and stability that regulated institutions demand,” said Amir Wain, CEO of i2c. “We look forward to bringing twenty years of this global experience to INVESTBANK in order to enable innovative and flexible payments programs for their clients.”

INVESTBANK has grown 700 times since its inception as a commercial bank and aims to support their continued growth through modern payments products.

About INVESTBANK – Jordan

INVESTBANK was founded in 1982 and offers integrated banking services in Jordan, employing more than 400 people across twelve branches in major cities across Jordan. INVESTBANK meets the needs of its clients through: banking services for small, medium, and large companies, as well as individuals, wealth management, and investments. Subsidiaries of INVESTBANK include AL IMDAD, AL MAWARED for Brokerage, TAMKEEN for Financial Leasing, AL TAS-HEELAT for SMEs, Consumer and Islamic Finance, BINDAR Trading and Investment for Islamic Finance, and TAKHSEEM for Factoring Services.

For more information, please visit: www.investbank.jo, or contact: 06 500 1515.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/INVESTBANKJO
Instagram: http://instagram.com/investbankjo
Twitter: https://twitter.com/InvestbankJo

About i2c Inc.

i2c is a global provider of highly-configurable payment and banking solutions. Using i2c's proprietary "building block" technology, clients can easily create and manage a comprehensive set of solutions for credit, debit, prepaid, lending and more, quickly and cost-effectively. i2c delivers unparalleled flexibility, agility, security and reliability from a single global SaaS platform. Founded in 2001, and headquartered in Silicon Valley, i2c's next-generation technology supports millions of users in more than 200 countries/ territories and across all time zones. For more information, visit www.i2cinc.com and follow us at @i2cinc.


© Business Wire 2021
