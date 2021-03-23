Log in
INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates CTB, FFG, PAND, SVBI; Shareholders Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

03/23/2021
NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate the following companies:

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company. Under the merger agreement, Cooper Tire shareholders will receive $41.75 per share in cash and a fixed exchange ratio of 0.907 shares of Goodyear common stock per Cooper Tire share. If you are a Cooper Tire shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: FFG) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Farm Bureau Property & Casualty Insurance Company for $56.00 per share in cash. If you are an FBL shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAND) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Merck for $60.00 per share in cash. If you are a Pandion shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVBI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Shore Bancshares, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Severn Bancorp common stockholders will receive 0.6207 shares of Shore common stock and $1.59 in cash for each share of Severn Bancorp common stock they own. If you are a Severn Bancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com


© GlobeNewswire 2021
