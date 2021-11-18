Log in
INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates DRNA, RC, HFC, EBMT; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

11/18/2021 | 01:35pm EST
NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRNA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Novo Nordisk for $38.25 per share in cash. If you are a Dicerna shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with a series of privately held, real estate structured finance opportunities funds managed by MREC Management, LLC. Upon closing of the merger, Ready Capital stockholders are expected to own approximately 70% of the combined company’s stock. If you are a Ready Capital shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE: HFC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to HollyFrontier’s and Holly Energy Partners, L.P.’s acquisition of Sinclair Oil Corporation and Sinclair Transportation Company. If you are a HollyFrontier shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBMT) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with First Community Bancorp, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, First Community shareholders will receive Eagle Bancorp common stock and cash for each share of First Community common stock they own. If you are an Eagle Bancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com


