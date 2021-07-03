Log in
INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates HGV, CHMA, ONDS, BOCH; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

07/03/2021 | 03:23pm EDT
NEW YORK, July 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Diamond Resorts International, Inc. If you are a Hilton Grand shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Amryt Pharma plc. Under the terms of the agreement, each share of Chiasma common stock issued and outstanding prior to the consummation of the transaction will be exchanged for 0.396 Amryt American Depositary Shares, each representing five Amryt ordinary shares. If you are a Chiasma shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with American Robotics, Inc. The acquisition will be funded with a mix of cash and equity securities. If you are an Ondas shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ: BOCH) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Columbia Banking System, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Bank of Commerce shareholders will receive 0.40 Columbia shares for each Bank of Commerce share that they own, subject to certain potential adjustments. If you are a Bank of Commerce shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com


Primary Logo


HOT NEWS