INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates QTS, LDL, USCR, ICON; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

07/10/2021 | 11:23am EDT
NEW YORK, July 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Blackstone Infrastructure Partners, Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. and other long-term perpetual capital vehicles managed by Blackstone for $78.00 per share. If you are a QTS Realty shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Lydall, Inc. (NYSE: LDL) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Unifrax for $62.10 per share in cash. If you are a Lydall shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ: USCR) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Vulcan Materials Company for $74.00 per share. If you are a U.S. Concrete shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICON) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to an affiliate of Lancer Capital, LLC for $3.15 per share in cash. If you are an Iconix Brand shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
