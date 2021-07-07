Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates RAVN, SHSP, ICBK, ACST; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

07/07/2021 | 09:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to CNH Industrial N.V. for $58.00 per share. If you are a Raven shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Constant Contact for $17.10 per share in cash. If you are a SharpSpring shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICBK) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, County Bancorp shareholders have the right to receive for each share of County common stock, at the election of each holder and subject to proration, either $37.18 in cash or 0.48 shares of Nicolet common stock. If you are a County Bancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Grace Therapeutics Inc. Under the merger, Grace stockholders will receive newly issued Acasti common shares. Upon closing, Acasti securityholders are expected to own approximately 55% of the combined company’s common shares on a pro forma basis, subject to certain adjustments. If you are an Acasti shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:09aVIZIO  :  It's an Anime Explosion of Content as Funimation Is Coming to VIZIO SmartCast®
BU
09:09aGYROS PROTEIN TECHNOLOGIES  : and Cygnus Technologies Expand Collaboration to Support Improved Bioprocess Impurity Analytics, and Introduce HEK 293 HCP Assay Reagent Set for Gyrolab
BU
09:09aCURIOSITYSTREAM  : To Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 10, 2021
BU
09:08aALIANZA MINERALS  : Receives 5 Year Exploration Permit for KRL Property
AQ
09:08aQUEST RESOURCE HOLDING CORP  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:08aRIMINI STREET  : County of Fresno Switches to Rimini Street Support and Reinvests Annual Oracle Support Cost Savings in Growing Its Public Programs
BU
09:08aNew Cannabis Sodas Bring Fun to Infused Beverages
BU
09:08aBANK OF GUAM CREATES SF-BASED UNIT : TASI Bank
BU
09:08aTEXAS ORIGINAL COMPASSIONATE CULTIVATION  : Debuts 5 and 10 mg Gummies
BU
09:08a Playmaker Continues U.S. Market Growth
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1KAHOOT! ASA : KAHOOT : Trading Update Q2 2021
2THE LATEST FROM LONDON: Risk ahead
3Oil rises as tighter market eyed after OPEC+ cancels meeting
4ACS, ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCIÓN Y S : EXCLUSIVE: Atlantia considers Hochtief stake non-strategic and may sell..
5PROPERTY, CASH AND AMAZON: Why buyout firms are battling to buy UK's Morrisons

HOT NEWS