INVESTIGATION ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Investigation of Falcon Minerals Corp. and Encourages Stockholders to Contact the Firm – FLMN

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that is investigating Falcon Minerals Corp. (“Falcon”) (NASDAQ: FLMN) on behalf of the company’s shareholders.



On January 12, 2022, Falcon announced that it had entered into an agreement to combine with privately held Desert Peak Minerals (“Desert Peak”) in an all-stock transaction valued at $1.9 billion. In connection with the proposed transaction, Falcon is expected to issue 235 million shares of the company’s common stock to Desert Peak stockholders who are, as a result, expected to own approximately 73% of the combined company.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the transaction as structured is fair to Falcon and its shareholders, and whether the company’s shareholders are being provided with all material information necessary to evaluate and vote on the proposed transaction.

Falcon shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740, or by email (abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/falcon-minerals-corp/, for additional information about this investigation and their rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in state and federal actions throughout the country. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

CONTACT:



D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

Adrienne Bell, Esq.

KASKELA LAW LLC

18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 299 – 0750

(888) 715 – 1740

www.kaskelalaw.com