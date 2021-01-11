Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

INVESTIGATION ALERT: Surgical Center Employees Potentially Impacted by Illegal No-Poach Agreements

01/11/2021 | 10:53am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Labaton Sucharow is investigating allegations that Surgical Care Affiliates, LLC entered into illegal “no-poach” agreements with its competitors for a period of over seven years. Pursuant to these no-poach agreements, Surgical Care Affiliates and at least two other companies that operate outpatient medical care facilities agreed not to solicit each other’s senior-level employees in violation of federal antitrust laws. On January 5, 2021, a federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment charging Surgical Care Affiliates and a related entity for this illegal conduct.

Background and Anticompetitive Conduct

Surgical Care Affiliates is a one of the leading providers of surgical centers in the United States with over 200 facilities in 35 states. More than 8,000 physicians are affiliated with its centers.

According to the indictment filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Dallas Division, beginning at least as early as May 2010, Surgical Care Affiliates conspired with a competing company based in Texas to allocate senior-level employees by agreeing not to solicit each other’s senior-level employees. Beginning at least as early as February 2012, Surgical Care Affiliates also conspired with a competing company based in Colorado to allocate senior-level employees through a similar non-solicitation agreement. Such agreements shut-out qualified candidates from consideration of job opportunities at competing companies and suppress compensation for employees.

You May Have Been Injured by the Anticompetitive Conduct

If you were a manager or other senior-level employee for Surgical Care Affiliates or one of its competitors between 2010 and 2017, you may have been injured by this unlawful conduct. For a free consultation to discuss the specifics of your case, please contact the Labaton Sucharow attorneys listed below. We can provide an evaluation of the merits of your case and explain how you can get involved in a class action against these companies.

About the Firm

Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world’s leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, antitrust, corporate governance and shareholder rights, and consumer cybersecurity and data privacy litigation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at www.labaton.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:14aAMERICAN EXPRESS : Wall Street distances itself from Trump, GOP after riots
AQ
11:13aVeracode Named a Leader in Newest Evaluation of Static Analysis Security Testing by Independent Research Firm
BU
11:13aCATERPILLAR : Currently Up 8 Consecutive Days, on Track for Record High Close -- Data Talk
DJ
11:12aGREENYARD : Investor Presentation - dec 20
PU
11:12aAMCOR : recognized by CDP for advancements in sustainability
PR
11:11aADMICOM OYJ : Statement Admicom Ahead of AGM
AQ
11:11aPFIZER : appoints Patrick van der Loo as Regional President for Africa and the Middle East Patrick's Pfizer experience spans more than 20 years in leadership roles with multiple successes across geographies
AQ
11:11aAMS : Introduces World's First AEC-Q102 and ISO 26262 Compliant VCSEL Flood Illuminator, Offering Superior IR Illumination for In-Cabin Sensing Applications
BU
11:11aVishay Intertechnology Delivers Best in Class On-Resistance Automotive Grade AEC-Q101 Qualified -100 V P-Channel MOSFET
GL
11:08aBRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BAT launches first CBD vaping product
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Apple, Hyundai set to agree electric car tie-up, says Korea IT News
2EXCLUSIVE: Tesla hunts for design chief to create cars for China - sources
3MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED : MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED : REFILE-ANALYSIS-Cancel your weekends! Bitcoin doesn'..
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : JP Morgan takes a positive view
5ACURA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Novavax bosses cash out for $46 million with COVID-19 vaccine trials still under..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ