INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Infinity Q Capital Management LLC and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating Infinity Q Capital Management LLC ("Infinity Q" or “the Company”) on behalf of investors in Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund Institutional Class shares (NASDAQ: IQDNX) or Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund Investor Class shares (NASDAQ: IQDAX) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Infinity Q recently announced that its Chief Investment Officer had made methodology changes for valuing assets held by the fund and that "it was unable to conclude that these adjustments were reasonable, and, further, that [Infinity Q] was unable to verify that the values it had previously determined for the [assets] were reflective of fair value." The Company sought to suspend redemptions, which the Wall Street Journal notes "suggests severe problems at the firm."

