News  >  Companies

Latest News
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Infinity Q Capital Management LLC and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

02/24/2021
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating Infinity Q Capital Management LLC ("Infinity Q" or “the Company”) on behalf of investors in Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund Institutional Class shares (NASDAQ: IQDNX) or Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund Investor Class shares (NASDAQ: IQDAX) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Infinity Q recently announced that its Chief Investment Officer had made methodology changes for valuing assets held by the fund and that "it was unable to conclude that these adjustments were reasonable, and, further, that [Infinity Q] was unable to verify that the values it had previously determined for the [assets] were reflective of fair value." The Company sought to suspend redemptions, which the Wall Street Journal notes "suggests severe problems at the firm."

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2021
