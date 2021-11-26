Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Instadose Pharma Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

11/26/2021 | 02:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Instadose Pharma Corp. (“Instadose” or “the Company”) (OTC: INSD) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. The SEC announced a temporary suspension in the trading of Instadose securities on November 23, 2021. The SEC based this action on concerns about both the accuracy and adequacy of information about the Company available to the market. The regulators noted the Company’s shares have jumped in price and trading volume in a manner not supported by its assets and financials. There are also concerns about trading associated with individuals related to a person with control of the Company and the operations of the Company’s Canadian subsidiary. Based on these facts, shares of Instadose dropped by 13% on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:21pBukele says El Salvador 'bought the dip' and purchased 100 extra bitcoins
RE
03:21pIPAD MINI BLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY DEALS 2021 : Best Apple iPad mini 4, 5 & 6 Deals Ranked by Consumer Walk
BU
03:20pKOHL : Holiday Press Room
PU
03:20pKOHL : Early Highlights From Kohl's Black Friday Week Shopping
PU
03:20pCrude futures plunge on new Covid-19 variant concerns
PU
03:20pMY TRIP TO DUSHANBE : investing in our partnership with Central Asia
PU
03:18pQuantafuel ASA | Share issue under option program
AQ
03:16pROSEN, GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Snap Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Commenced by the Firm - SNAP
PR
03:10pApple global battery development chief moves to Volkswagen
RE
03:10pOSFI releases its 2020-2021 Annual Report
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Equities, oil prices, U.S. Treasury yields all drop on COVID variant fe..
2FTSE 100 suffers year's worst session on virus scare
3Analyst recommendations: Nordstrom, EasyJet, Nvidia, JP Morgan, Warner ..
4Analysis-New COVID scare sparks rate rethink in markets
5Beijing presses Didi to delist from U.S. over data security fears - sou..

HOT NEWS