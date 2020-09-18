Log in
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against NanoViricides, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

09/18/2020 | 05:37pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of NanoViricides, Inc. (“NanoViricides” or “the Company”) (NYSE: NNVC) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. In particular, the investigation focuses on NanoViricides’ claims about drug development including potential treatments for COVID-19.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
