INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Standard Chartered PLC and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

09/21/2020 | 12:50pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Standard Chartered PLC (“Standard Chartered” or “the Company”) (OTC: SCBFF) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Buzzfeed published an investigation of international banking on September 20, 2020, alleging that various financial institutions, including Standard Chartered, had direct knowledge of serious failures in policies and controls to prevent money laundering. The report alleges that the Company enabled the movement of funds by Al Zarooni Exchange, which is accused of laundering money for the Taliban. Based on this news, shares of Standard Chartered fell by more than 7% in intraday trading on September 21, 2020.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
