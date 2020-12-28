Log in
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Decision Diagnostics Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

12/28/2020 | 05:10pm GMT
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Decision Diagnostics Corp. (“Decision” or “the Company”) (OTC: DECN) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Decision claimed early in the year that it had a finger prick test that could detect the novel coronavirus and return results in less than one minute. The SEC filed a lawsuit against the Company on December 17, 2020, alleging that the Company’s claims were untrue. Based on these facts, shares of Decision plummeted more than 40% on December 18, 2020.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
