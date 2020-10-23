Log in
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Innate Pharma S.A. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

10/23/2020 | 01:54pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Innate Pharma S.A. (“Innate” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: IPHA) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Innate announced abrupt changes to its $100 million deal with AstraZeneca on September 8, 2020. The Company would no longer receive a $100 million payment when it started its first Phase 3 clinical trial of monalizumab, it would instead receive $50 million at the beginning of the trial and another $50 million when interim analysis proved clinical activity. Based on this news, shares of Innate dropped 26.6% on the same day.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

© Business Wire 2020

