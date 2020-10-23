INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Innate Pharma S.A. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Innate Pharma S.A. (“Innate” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: IPHA) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Innate announced abrupt changes to its $100 million deal with AstraZeneca on September 8, 2020. The Company would no longer receive a $100 million payment when it started its first Phase 3 clinical trial of monalizumab, it would instead receive $50 million at the beginning of the trial and another $50 million when interim analysis proved clinical activity. Based on this news, shares of Innate dropped 26.6% on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201023005486/en/