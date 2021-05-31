Log in
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Liberated Syndication Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

05/31/2021 | 11:13am EDT
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Liberated Syndication Inc. (“Libsyn” or “the Company”) (OTC: LSYN) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Libsyn filed a notice with the SEC on May 18, 2021, stating that its “Consolidated Balance Sheet as of December 31, 2018, the Consolidated Statement of Operations for the year ended December 31, 2018, the Statement of Stockholders’ Equity for the year ended December 31, 2018, and the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended December 31, 2018, all as presented in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the period ended December 31, 2018, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 27, 2020” along with “the related interim financial statements and interim financial statements for the first three quarters of 2018,” should “no longer be relied upon due to errors in recording local sales and income tax, errors in recording VAT and General Sales Taxes, errors in recording withholding tax related to restricted stock vesting events, and errors associated with deferred tax calculations.” Libsyn stated that “the Company will correct the financial statements for 2018 and 2019 and the quarterly reports for 2020 in forthcoming amendments to the applicable Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.” Based on this news, shares of Libsyn fell by about 7% over the next several trading sessions.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2021
