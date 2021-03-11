Log in
INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Plug Power Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

03/11/2021 | 01:30pm EST
LOS ANGELES , March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Plug Power Inc. ("Plug Power" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: PLUG) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between November 9, 2020 and March 1, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before May 7, 2021.  

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Plug Power failed to file its annual report for 2020 in a timely manner due to delays in reviewing the classification of certain costs and other matters. The Company was likely to report a failure to maintain appropriate internal controls over financial reporting. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Plug Power, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:
The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com
Office: 310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-action-alert-the-schall-law-firm-announces-the-filing-of-a-class-action-lawsuit-against-plug-power-inc-and-encourages-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100-000-to-contact-the-firm-301245765.html

SOURCE The Schall Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2021
