Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against AdaptHealth Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

08/31/2021 | 11:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against AdaptHealth Corp. ("AdaptHealth" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: AHCO) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between November 11, 2019 and July 16, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before September 27, 2021. 

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. AdaptHealth misled the market about its organic growth prospects and trajectory through undisclosed manipulation of its past growth numbers. The Company overstated its financial growth prospects. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about AdaptHealth, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com
Office: 310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-action-alert-the-schall-law-firm-reminds-investors-of-a-class-action-lawsuit-against-adapthealth-corp-and-encourages-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100-000-to-contact-the-firm-301366173.html

SOURCE The Schall Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:41aBEFIMMO SA : Transparency declaration
AQ
11:40aDAVIDE CAMPARI MILANO N : Campari says imitation is flattery as Aperol faces challengers
RE
11:37aOlympics-Tokyo organisers discard $45,500 worth of medical gear -media
RE
11:37aSLEEP CYCLE : Launches App for Wear OS
BU
11:36aRenault to extend Spanish output curbs owing to chip shortage
RE
11:36aSHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against ATI Physical Therapy f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
PR
11:35aOPEC+ committee expects market to return to surplus in 2022
RE
11:35aRenault to extend Spanish output curbs owing to chip shortage
RE
11:34aPenfund Announces Investment in Arrowhead Engineered Products
GL
11:33aXDR NEWS : New Anomali XDR Features Align Intelligence Goals Across Organizations, Delivering High Fidelity Signals to Power Precision Threat Detection
BU
Latest news "Companies"