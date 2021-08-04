Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

INVESTOR ALERT BY CLAIMSFILER: Class Action Lawsuits filed on behalf of ATHA, RLX, RKT Investors, Lead Plaintiff Deadlines Set

08/04/2021 | 10:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX)
Class Period: Shares issued in connection with the January 2021 initial public stock offering
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: August 9, 2021
MISLEADING PROSPECTUS
To learn more, visit https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-rlx-technology-inc-american-depositary-shares-securities-litigation

Athira Pharma, Inc. (ATHA)
Class Period: 9/18/2020 - 6/17/2021, or purchase of shares issued either in or after the September 2020 Initial Public Offering
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: August 24, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD, MISLEADING PROSPECTUS
To learn more, visit https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-athira-pharma-inc-securities-litigation

Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT)
Class Period: 2/25/2021 - 5/5/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: August 30, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-rocket-companies-inc-securities-litigation

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact us toll-free (844) 367-9658 or visit the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:01aEMBRACER : enters into an agreement to acquire CrazyLabs
AQ
12:01aLIFECARE : Interim report first half 2021
AQ
12:01aDATAIKU : Raises $400M at a $4.6B Valuation to Enable Everyday AI in the Enterprise
BU
08/04EXPLAINER : What China keeps in its secretive commodity reserves
RE
08/04NEW FORTRESS ENERGY : Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results and Reaffirms Dividend of $0.10 per Class A Common Share
BU
08/04Shares in Chinese e-cigarette firms slide after state media report
RE
08/04Old bikes given new life
PU
08/04Iron ore futures fall below 1,000 yuan mark as Chinese demand softens
RE
08/04GREAT PANTHER MINING : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
AQ
08/04HSBC : Meng Wanzhou's lawyers accuse US of 'bad faith,' misleading Canada
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ether falls 1% ahead of major upgrade to ethereum network
2Toyota, Honda beat profit estimates but warn of extended chip crunch
3Robinhood shares surge 50%, as investors scoop up 'the meme of memes'
4TODAY ON WALL STREET: Is the economic recovery still on track?
5ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : ROLLS ROYCE : agrees sale of Norway's Bergen for $131 million

HOT NEWS