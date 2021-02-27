Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm - VLDR

02/27/2021 | 08:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (“Velodyne”) (NASDAQ: VLDR) on behalf of the company’s investors.

On September 29, 2020, Velodyne combined with Graf Industrial Corp., a subsidiary of a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”). As a result of this business combination, Velodyne began trading as a public company on the NASDAQ on September 30, 2020.

On February 22, 2021, the Company issued a press release announcing that it had removed its founder and Chairman of the Board David Hall and its Chief Marketing Officer Marta Thoma Hall after “the completion of an investigation by the fully independent Audit Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors, which commenced in December 2020.” According to the press release, “[t]he investigation concluded that Mr. Hall and Ms. Hall each behaved inappropriately with regard to Board and Company processes, and failed to operate with respect, honesty, integrity, and candor in their dealings with Company officers and directors.”

Following this news, shares of Velodyne’s common stock declined $4.85 per share, or 23% in value, to close on February 23, 2021 at $16.26 per share, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Velodyne investors are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or by email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/case/velodyne-lidar-inc/, for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 258 – 1585
(888) 715 – 1740
www.kaskelalaw.com
skaskela@kaskelalaw.com

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:18pBuffett says vice chairman charlie munger will be on stage with him at the annual meeting answering shareholder questions, while vice chairmen greg abel and ajit jain will also be available to answer questions
RE
01:12pBuffett says berkshire had a 5.1% stake in itochu corp as of dec. 31
RE
01:09pAPPLE : Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains
RE
01:08pWarren buffett says he paid too much when his conglomereate berkshire hathaway bought precision castparts, its largest acquisition, in 2016 -- annual letter to berkshire shareholders
RE
01:08pPROSAFE SE : Safe Boreas to provide accommodation support at Buzzard
AQ
01:02pBERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : 2020 Annual*
PU
01:02pBERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Fourth Quarter Earnings 2020
PU
01:01pTHE LATEST : Iran expects 250,000 doses of vaccine from China
AQ
01:01pBERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. : News Release
BU
01:00pASTRAZENECA : Russian scientists say Sputnik V performs well against COVID mutations
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. SEC suspends trading in 15 securities due to 'questionable' social media activity
2Globals stocks slide on inflation fears, dollar gains
3Robinhood plans confidential IPO filing as soon as March - Bloomberg News
4FACTBOX: Winners and losers in energy sector from Texas cold snap
5TESLA, INC. : WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: Investors weigh new stock leadership as broader market wobbles

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ