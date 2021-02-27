INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm - VLDR

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (“Velodyne”) (NASDAQ: VLDR) on behalf of the company’s investors.



On September 29, 2020, Velodyne combined with Graf Industrial Corp., a subsidiary of a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”). As a result of this business combination, Velodyne began trading as a public company on the NASDAQ on September 30, 2020.

On February 22, 2021, the Company issued a press release announcing that it had removed its founder and Chairman of the Board David Hall and its Chief Marketing Officer Marta Thoma Hall after “the completion of an investigation by the fully independent Audit Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors, which commenced in December 2020.” According to the press release, “[t]he investigation concluded that Mr. Hall and Ms. Hall each behaved inappropriately with regard to Board and Company processes, and failed to operate with respect, honesty, integrity, and candor in their dealings with Company officers and directors.”

Following this news, shares of Velodyne’s common stock declined $4.85 per share, or 23% in value, to close on February 23, 2021 at $16.26 per share, on unusually heavy trading volume.

