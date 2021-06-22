Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Athira Pharma, Inc.

06/22/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Athira Pharma, Inc. (“Athira” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ATHA). The investigation concerns whether Athira has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On September 22, 2020, the Company closed its initial public offering, in which the Company sold and issued 12,000,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $17.00 per share. In January 2021, the Company completed a follow-on public offering of its common stock. As part of the follow-on offering, the Company issued and sold 4,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $22.50 per share.

On June 17, 2021, Athira issued a press release announcing that the Company’s Chief Operating Officer had “assumed day-to-day leadership responsibilities for the Company, effective immediately.” The Company further disclosed that the Board of Directors placed the President and Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) “on temporary leave pending a review of actions stemming from doctoral research [the CEO] conducted while at Washington State University.” The Company also disclosed that the “Board has formed an independent special committee to undertake this review.”

On this news, Athira’s share price declined by $7.09 per share, or approximately 38.9%, from $18.24 per share to close at $11.15 per share on June 18, 2021.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Athira securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Kirby McInerney LLP
Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.
212-371-6600
https://www.kmllp.com
investigations@kmllp.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:48pWEG S A  : Tax credits due to the exclusion of ICMS from PIS and COFINS tax calculation basis
PU
05:47pESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST, INC.  : Announces Pricing of $400 Million of 2.950% Senior Notes due 2031
BU
05:46pEvolve Announces June 2021 Distributions for Certain Evolve Funds
AQ
05:46pINTEL  : to create new units for software, high-performance computing
RE
05:46pMALAYSIA ECONOMIC MONITOR, JUNE 2021  : Weathering the Surge
PU
05:46pKAHOOT  : Science North invites teens and adults to celebrate science with a Kahoot! trivia contest
PU
05:46pKAHOOT  : Educators can reinforce student learning with the Kahoot! Google Classroom add-on
PU
05:44pDGAP-PVR  : HelloFresh SE: Release according to -2-
DJ
05:43pHELLOFRESH SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
05:41pMoody's says mexican utility cfe's investment plan of 326.5 billion pesos thru 2026 faces financial and execution risks
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin slumps further as China tightens crypto crackdown
2AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED : AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA : Bitcoin rallies after dropping below $30,000..
3TESLA, INC. : EXPLAINER: What's happening with Tesla's $7 billion German 'gigafactory'?
4SONY GROUP CORPORATION : Even after Biden tax hike, U.S. firms would pay less than foreign rivals
5EURO STOXX 50 : European shares propped up by commodities, Powell speech in focus

HOT NEWS