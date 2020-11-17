Log in
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against MultiPlan Corporation

11/17/2020 | 09:04am EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against MultiPlan Corporation (“MultiPlan” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MPLN). The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors.

On November 11, 2020, Muddy Waters Research (“Muddy Waters”) released a report entitled “MultiPlan: Private Equity Necrophilia Meets The Great 2020 Money Grab.” Among other issues, the Muddy Waters report asserted that MultiPlan is “in financial decline, and its financial statements were engineered to obscure this existing deterioration” and that the Company “is in the process of losing its largest client, UnitedHealthcare (‘UHC’),” which “has formed a competitor to MPLN that offers significantly lower prices and fewer conflicts of interest.”

On this news, MultiPlan’s stock price fell $1.72 per share, or 19.7%, to close at $7.01 per share on November 11, 2020.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired MultiPlan securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Kirby McInerney LLP
Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.
212-371-6600
https://www.kmllp.com
investigations@kmllp.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
