INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Penumbra, Inc.

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Penumbra, Inc. (“Penumbra” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PEN). The investigation focuses on whether Penumbra issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors concerning the Company’s scientific research.



On December 8, 2020, Quintessential Capital Management released a follow-up short report, alleging that some of the company’s scientific research pieces appear to have been authored by a fake individual.

On this news the Company’s shares fell by $19.95 per share, or approximately 9%, to close at $204.07 per share on December 8, 2020.

