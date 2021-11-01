Log in
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims on Behalf of Stone Co. Ltd. (STNE) Investors

11/01/2021 | 06:48pm EDT
NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Stone Co. Ltd. (“Stone” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: STNE). The investigation concerns whether Stone has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On August 30, 2021, after the market closed, Stone announced its second quarter 2021 financial results in a press release, reporting an 8.1% year-over-year decrease in revenue “mainly due to adjustments in credit fair value and significantly lower credit disbursements.” The Company stated that it had “implemented some prudent actions, like temporarily stopping the disbursement of credit and increasing coverage for potential future losses, which impacted [Stone’s] reported results for the quarter.” On this news, the Company’s share price declined by $2.96 per share, or approximately 6%, from $49.50 per share to close at $46.54 per share on August 31, 2021.

On October 26, 2021, PAX Global Technology Ltd.’s Florida offices were raided by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Homeland Security, and several other agencies as part of a federal investigation. As a Viceroy Research report on October 27, 2021 pointed out, Stone states that PAX “is no longer [its] sole provider of POS devices, [but the Company is] still substantially dependent on it to manufacture and assemble a substantial amount of [its] POS devices.” Moreover, another company replaced its PAX terminals “because it did not receive satisfactory answers from PAX regarding its POS devices connecting to websites not listed in their supplied documentation.” On this news, the Company’s share price declined by $2.64 per share, or approximately 7.24%, from $36.45 per share to close at $33.81 per share on October 27, 2021.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Stone securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Kirby McInerney LLP
Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.
212-371-6600
https://www.kmllp.com
investigations@kmllp.com


HOT NEWS