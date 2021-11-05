Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims on Behalf of Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG) Investors

11/05/2021 | 09:53pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Zillow Group, Inc. (“Zillow” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: Z, ZG). The investigation concerns whether Zillow has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Zillow operates a real estate website in the U.S. The Company’s Zillow Offers buys and sells homes directly in dozens of markets across the country.

On November 2, 2021, after the market closed, Zillow issued a press release announcing, among other things, “its plan to wind down Zillow Offers, the [C]ompany’s iBuying service in which Zillow acts as the primary purchaser and seller of homes.” Zillow stated that “[t]he wind-down is expected to take several quarters and will include a reduction of Zillow’s workforce by approximately 25%” and that “[i]ncluded in the [C]ompany’s third-quarter financial results is a write-down of inventory of approximately $304 million within the Homes segment as a result of purchasing homes in Q3 at higher prices than the [C]ompany’s current estimates of future selling prices.” Moreover, the “[C]ompany further expects an additional $240 million to $265 million of losses to be recognized in Q4 primarily on homes it expects to purchase in Q4.” According to a Wall Street Journal article, Zillow once said its house flipping venture could generate $20 billion annually. On this news, the Company’s share price declined by $19.62 per share, or approximately 23%, from $85.48 per share to close at $65.86 per share on November 3, 2021.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Zillow securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Kirby McInerney LLP
Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.
212-371-6600
https://www.kmllp.com
investigations@kmllp.com

 


Latest news "Companies"
10:38pCABEI provides technical assistance for the implementation of electric mobility in Costa Rica
PU
10:38pTake a New Look at Meraki Marketplace
PU
10:38pManagement Presentation
PU
10:38pFreeman Gold Increases Non-Brokered Private Placement to US$ 13 Million
AQ
10:38pThreeD Capital Inc. Updates Disclosure Policy
GL
10:38pThreeD Capital Inc. Updates Disclosure Policy
GL
10:33pINVESTOR ALERT : Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors that Securities Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed on Behalf of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX), Hyzon Motors, Inc. (HYZN), and Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
10:32pB.C. judge rules in favour of Edward Rogers' control of board
AQ
10:31pPomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Against Silverback Therapeutics, Inc., and Certain Officers – SBTX
GL
10:31pPomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Against Silverback Therapeutics, Inc., and Certain Officers – SBTX
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VARTA AG: VARTA AG falls short of market expectations in the first nine..
2New UK magnet factory for EVs should copy Chinese playbook-report
3Deutsche Telekom announces $1 billion fibre optic deal with Australian ..
4Material Event - Form 8-K
5Tesla to open Canada battery gear factory in Markham, Ontario -mayor

HOT NEWS