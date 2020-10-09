INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Interface, Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Interface, Inc. (“Interface” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TILE). The investigation focuses on the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.



On September 28, 2020, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission issued a press release announcing “Interface and Two Former Executives Charged With Accounting and Disclosure Violations[.]” The press release further stated that “[t]he SEC’s order against Interface, Inc. . . . finds that in multiple quarters in 2015 and 2016, the company made unsupported, manual accounting adjustments that were not compliant with GAAP.” On this news, the price of Interface shares fell declined on September 29, 2020, the next trading day, to close at $6.18.

