Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Interface, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/09/2020 | 04:13pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Interface, Inc. (“Interface” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TILE). The investigation focuses on the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On September 28, 2020, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission issued a press release announcing “Interface and Two Former Executives Charged With Accounting and Disclosure Violations[.]” The press release further stated that “[t]he SEC’s order against Interface, Inc. . . . finds that in multiple quarters in 2015 and 2016, the company made unsupported, manual accounting adjustments that were not compliant with GAAP.”   On this news, the price of Interface shares fell declined on September 29, 2020, the next trading day, to close at $6.18.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Interface securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Kirby McInerney LLP
Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.
212-371-6600
https://www.kmllp.com
investigations@kmllp.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:33pPEPSICO INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:33pREKOR SYSTEMS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:33pGUESS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
04:33pBRIDGE BANCORP, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:33pPARKE BANCORP, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:33pCISCO SYSTEMS, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:32pBUTTE ENERGY : IIROC Trading Resumption - BEN.H
AQ
04:32pCINEDIGM CORP. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing (form 8-K)
AQ
04:32pIBIO, INC. : Shareholder Director Nominations, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:32pWall Street finishes up as stimulus talks continue
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Huawei ousted from heart of EU as Nokia wins Belgian 5G contracts
2EUROSTOXX : European stocks rack up second week of gains, Pandora leaps
3Hurricane Delta shuts most U.S. offshore oil output in 15 years
4BOJ to begin experimenting with digital currency next year
5NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) - Additional shares and perpetual bonds released..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group