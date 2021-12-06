Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims on Behalf of Instadose Pharma Corp. (INSD) Investors

12/06/2021 | 05:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Instadose Pharma Corp. (“Instadose” or the “Company”) (OTC: INSD). The investigation concerns whether Instadose has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On November 23, 2021, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) announced a temporary suspension in the trading of Instadose securities due to concerns regarding the adequacy and accuracy of information about the Company in the marketplace. The SEC specifically noted stock price and volume increases of Instadose stock unsupported by the Company’s assets and financial information, trading that may be associated with individuals related to a control person at the Company, and operations at the Company’s Canadian affiliate. On this news, the Company’s share price declined by $3.69 per share, or approximately 13%, from $28.30 per share to close at $24.61 per share on November 23, 2021.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Instadose securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pU.S. says Nvidia-Arm deal harms market for networking, self-driving car chips
RE
05:57pINVESTOR ALERT : Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims on Behalf of Instadose Pharma Corp. (INSD) Investors
BU
05:57pAditxt Announces Closing of $17.4 Million Firm Commitment Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
BU
05:57pVoxtur to Present at the SNN Network Canada Virtual Event December 7-9, 2021
GL
05:56pTesla replacing faulty Autopilot cameras in some vehicles - CNBC
RE
05:56pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Investigates Lucid Group Inc. (LCID)
BU
05:55pCelestica Announces Enhancements to Current Credit Facility
AQ
05:55pINDUSTRY COLLAB : Oregon Bio and Onward Eugene announce development partnership to grow jobs and biotech in the Willamette Valley
BU
05:54pMerck Pausing Enrollment for Two Trials of Oral Islatravir
DJ
05:52pNOVONIX : Notification regarding unquoted securities - NVX
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks rally, dollar gains as Omicron fears ease
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3Reports of milder Omicron symptoms reassure investors
4ARCELORMITTAL : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
5Didi's New York exit a further blow to Chinese listings in U.S.

HOT NEWS