Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against GoHealth, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before November 20, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/28/2020 | 05:32pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on behalf of those who acquired GoHealth, Inc. (“GoHealth” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GOCO) securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s July 2020 initial public offering (the "IPO"). Investors have until November 20, 2020 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. At the time of GoHealth’s IPO, the Medicare insurance market was suffering from elevated churn, which began in the first half of 2020. The Company itself suffered from a higher risk of customer churn based on its unique business model. The Company experienced eroding customer persistency and poor retention due to the market and its own business model. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements throughout the IPO period were false and materially misleading. When the market learned the truth about GoHealth, investors suffered damages.

If you acquired GoHealth securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP
Thomas W. Elrod, Esq., (212) 371-6600
investigations@kmllp.com
www.kmllp.com

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:20aMiami Area Employment – September 2020
PU
11:20aAverage Energy Prices, Chicago-Naperville-Elgin — September 2020
PU
11:20aAverage Energy Prices, Detroit-Warren-Dearborn — September 2020
PU
11:20aPANDORA A/S : Major Shareholder Announcement
PU
11:20aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N : FCA reports record Group and North America results, with third quarter Adjusted EBIT of 2.3 billion and 2.5 billion and margins of 8.8% and 13.8%, respectively. Net profit of 1.2 billion and Adjusted net profit of 1.5 billion, with Industrial free cas
PU
11:20aBB SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : 10/23/2020 Information to the Market – Related Parties Transaction (ICVM 480, Appendix 30-XXXIII)
PU
11:20aPRO KAPITAL GRUPP : Prolongation of the second subscription period of non-convertible bonds by private placement
PU
11:20aKansas Agriculture Industry Seeing Impact of China Phase One Agreement
PU
11:20aPLEDPHARMA : Resolutions from extraordinary general meeting in PledPharma AB (publ) held on 28 October 2020
PU
11:20aSek tender operation announcement for onward lending
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft cloud business gathers steam as pandemic boosts growth
2World stocks stumble, dollar dips on COVID-19, U.S. election anxiety
3Lockdown anxiety drags stocks sharply lower; dollar rises
4FACEBOOK INC : FACEBOOK : 'Who the hell elected you?' U.S. Senate tech hearing becomes political showdown
5EXCLUSIVE: Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group