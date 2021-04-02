INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Vroom, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 21, 2021

NEW YORK, April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of those who acquired Vroom, Inc. (“Vroom” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VRM) securities during the period from June 9, 2020 through March 3, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until May 21, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



On March 3, 2021, after the market closed, Vroom announced its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results in a press release. The Company reported that fourth quarter “Ecommerce Vehicle gross profit per unit decreased 13.1% to $878, driven primarily by lower sales margins, partially offset by improvements in inbound logistics and reconditioning costs per unit.” Vroom also reported that for the fourth quarter, its “[n]et loss increased 41.9% to $60.7 million.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price declined by $12.29 per share, or approximately 27.9%, to close at $31.61 per share on March 4, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Vroom had not demonstrated that it was able to control and scale growth in respect to its salesforce to meet the demand for its products; (2) that, as a result, the Company was forced to discount aged inventory to move through its retail channels or liquidated in its wholesale channels; (3) that, as a result, the ecommerce gross profit per unit was reasonably likely to decline; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you acquired Vroom securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

