Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Vroom, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 21, 2021

04/02/2021 | 04:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of those who acquired Vroom, Inc. (“Vroom” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VRM) securities during the period from June 9, 2020 through March 3, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until May 21, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On March 3, 2021, after the market closed, Vroom announced its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results in a press release. The Company reported that fourth quarter “Ecommerce Vehicle gross profit per unit decreased 13.1% to $878, driven primarily by lower sales margins, partially offset by improvements in inbound logistics and reconditioning costs per unit.” Vroom also reported that for the fourth quarter, its “[n]et loss increased 41.9% to $60.7 million.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price declined by $12.29 per share, or approximately 27.9%, to close at $31.61 per share on March 4, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Vroom had not demonstrated that it was able to control and scale growth in respect to its salesforce to meet the demand for its products; (2) that, as a result, the Company was forced to discount aged inventory to move through its retail channels or liquidated in its wholesale channels; (3) that, as a result, the ecommerce gross profit per unit was reasonably likely to decline; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you acquired Vroom securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP
Thomas W. Elrod, Esq., (212) 371-6600
investigations@kmllp.com
www.kmllp.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:46pDOCUSIGN  : Streamline Client Onboarding with DocuSign CLM and Quik!
PU
05:44pSAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES  : SABIC Is A Frontrunner In Industry To Launch Recycled Ocean Bound Plastics Portfolio
PU
05:38pUBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT  : BIPOC of Ubisoft – Lauren Stone
PU
05:38pSTEEL PARTNERS L P  : Holdings Announces Rory Yanchek Named President of MTI
BU
05:32pTIMES CHINA  : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 March 20...
PU
05:31pNUTRIBAND  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
05:31pAGRIFY  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
05:31pMOTORSPORT GAMES INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:29pRIMINI STREET, INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:28pINTEGRATED VENTURES, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: Tencent's Timi gaming studio generated $10 billion in 2020, sources say
2Vaccines, fiscal stimulus power U.S. employment; economy blooming
3TESLA, INC. : TESLA : first-quarter deliveries break previous record, beat expectations
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : Market's SPAC Attack Spreads to ETFs. What Should Investors Do? -- Journal Report
5DOLLAR INDEX : INSTANT VIEW: U.S. March payrolls surpass expectations, joblessness rate drops

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ