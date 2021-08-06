Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) Investors and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before August 30, 2021

08/06/2021 | 06:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan on behalf of those who acquired Rocket Companies, Inc. (“Rocket” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RKT) securities from February 25, 2021 through May 5, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until August 30, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Rocket is an online mortgage lender that operates the Rocket Mortgage online platform, which allows clients to apply for and service mortgages through the Internet or by using Rocket’s proprietary mobile phone app. Rocket operates two primary segments: (1) the Direct-to-Consumer segment; and (2) the Partner Network segment.

On May 5, 2021, Rocket issued a press release announcing its first quarter results and second quarter outlook. Rocket reported that it was on track to achieve closed loan volume within a range of only $82.5 billion and $87.5 billion and gain on sale margins within a range of only 2.65% to 2.95% for the second quarter of 2021. On this news, Rocket’s share price declined by $3.79 per share, or approximately 16.62%, from $22.80 per share to close at $19.01 per share on May 6, 2021.

The lawsuit alleges throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Rocket’s gain on sale margins were contracting at the highest rate in two years as a result of increased competition among mortgage lenders, an unfavorable shift toward the lower margin Partner Network operating segment and compression in the price spread between the primary and secondary mortgage markets; (2) Rocket was engaged in a price war and battle for market share with its primary competitors in the wholesale market, which was further compressing margins in Rocket’s Partner Network operating segment; (3) the adverse trends were accelerating and, as a result, Rocket’s gain on sale margins were on track to plummet at least 140 basis points in the first six months of 2021; (4) as a result of the above, the favorable market conditions that had preceded the Class Period and allowed Rocket to achieve historically high gain on sale margins had vanished as Rocket’s gain on sale margins had returned to levels not seen since the first quarter of 2019; (5) rather than remaining elevated due to surging demand, Rocket’s gain on sale margins had fallen materially below recent historical averages; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants’ positive statements about Rocket’s business operations and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Rocket securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Kirby McInerney LLP
Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.
212-371-6600
https://www.kmllp.com
investigations@kmllp.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:30aChina July meat imports at 854,000 tonnes, down 14.43% y/y
RE
12:18aMODERNA : Japan studying giving 3rd coronavirus vaccine shots next year
AQ
12:07aNorwegian Cruise tells judge Florida 'vaccine passport' ban is political
RE
08/06Amazon orders all U.S. employees to mask up at work
RE
08/06STUHINI EXPLORATION : Appoints Dr. Stewart A. Jackson to Advisory Board, Confirms Extension of an Investor Relations Contract and Grants Stock Options
AQ
08/06TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A. : Announces Consolidated Results For The Six Month Period ("1H21") And Second Quarter Of Fiscal Year 2021 ("2Q21")**
PR
08/06TENCENT : Beijing prosecutors initiate lawsuit against Tencent over WeChat's 'youth mode'
RE
08/06ATVI, COIN, DIDI, LOTZ SHAREHOLDERS - ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Class Action lawsuits filed on behalf of Investors, Lead Plaintiff Deadlines Set
GL
08/06RLX TECHNOLOGY 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against RLX Technology Inc. - RLX
BU
08/06ATHA, RLX, RKT, ZY SHAREHOLDERS - ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Class Action lawsuits filed on behalf of Investors, Lead Plaintiff Deadlines Set
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : COINBASE GLOBAL : Binance U.S. CEO Brooks resigns just three months into job
2Robinhood shares dive 27.6%; filing sparks worries early investors could sell
3Norwegian Cruise tells judge Florida 'vaccine passport' ban is political
4APPLE INC. : ANALYSIS: Where will yields go? Investors weigh U.S. jobs data against Delta fears
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : Beijing prosecutors initiate lawsuit against Tencent over WeChat's 'youth..

HOT NEWS