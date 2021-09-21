Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (SAM) Investors and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before November 15, 2021

09/21/2021 | 03:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of those who acquired The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (“Boston Beer” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SAM) securities from April 22, 2021 through September 8, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until November 15, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Boston Beer is a high-end alcoholic beverage company that produces hard seltzer, malt beverages (i.e. beers), and hard cider at its cidery and under contractual arrangements at other brewery locations.

On July 22, 2021, after the market closed, Boston Beer reduced its full year 2021 guidance, expecting earnings per share between $18 and $22, down from a prior range of $22 and $26. The Company cited softer-than-expected sales in the hard seltzer category and overall beer industry, and also stated that it had “overestimated the growth of the hard seltzer category in the second quarter.” On this news, the Company’s share price declined by $246.54 per share, or approximately 26%, from $947.54 per share to close at $701.00 per share on July 23, 2021.

On September 8, 2021, after the market closed, Boston Beer withdrew its 2021 financial guidance, citing decelerating sales of hard seltzer products. The Company also stated that it “expects to incur hard seltzer-related inventory write-offs, shortfall fees payable to 3rd party brewers, and other costs” for the remainder of fiscal 2021. On this news, the Company’s share price declined by $21.09 per share, or approximately 3.8%, from $559.40 per share to close at $538.31 per share on September 9, 2021.

The lawsuit alleges throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Boston Beer’s hard seltzer sales were decelerating; (2) that, as a result, Boston Beer was reasonably likely to incur inventory write-offs; (3) that the Company was reasonably likely to incur shortfall fees payable to third-party brewers; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Boston Beer’s financial results would be adversely impacted; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Boston Beer securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:42pCOMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE : How the all-electric, all-digital transformation sets a path for future success
PU
03:42pECOSTRUXURE™ IT ADVISOR CFD : Simpler, Faster Data Center Cooling Design
PU
03:42pSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : A Q&A with Jean-Pascal Tricoire, Chairman and CEO
PU
03:42pSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : How smart control systems unleash your machine's full potential
PU
03:42pSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : We need to modernize the world's buildings. And, we can't do it alone
PU
03:42pDRAGANFLY : Vital Intelligence Smart Vital System Now Available in Fobi's Venue Management System for Conferences & Events (Form 6-K)
PU
03:40pLIGHTSTONE VALUE PLUS REIT III, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:40pPittcon Announces Keynote Lecture
GL
03:40pICE REVIEW : Canola Ends Mixed After Choppy Day
DJ
03:39p(EGRNF, EGRNY) ALERT : Did You Lose Money on Your China Evergrande Group Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1World shares sink as China Evergrande fears spark risk off
2China Evergrande's rising default risks shift focus to possible Beijing..
3Universal Music dances to $55 billion in electric stock market debut
4A life and death question for regulators: Is Tesla's Autopilot safe?
5EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING : Stocks Rebound But -3-

HOT NEWS