Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) Investors and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before December 13, 2021

10/26/2021 | 11:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado on behalf of those who acquired InnovAge Holding Corp. (“InnovAge” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INNV) securities from March 2, 2021 through October 14, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until December 13, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

InnovAge operates a healthcare delivery platform that purportedly takes a “patient-centered care approach” to improve the quality of care that participants receive.

In March 2021, InnovAge completed its Initial Public Offering, selling approximately 18,995,901 shares of common stock at a price of $21.00 per share.

On September 21, 2021, after the market closed, certain InnovAge executive officers participated in an earnings conference call. During the conference call, Maureen Hewitt, InnovAge’s president and Chief Executive Officer, revealed that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (“CMS”) had “determined to freeze new enrollments at [the Company’s] Sacramento center based on deficiencies detected in [a May 2021] audit.” Ms. Hewitt stated that these “deficiencies relate to failures to provide covered services, provide accessible and adequate services, manage participants’ medical situations and oversee use of specialists among others.” On this news, the Company’s share price declined by $2.90 per share, or approximately 24.9%, from $11.65 per share to close at $8.75 per share on September 22, 2021.

The lawsuit alleges throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that certain of InnovAge’s facilities failed to provide covered services, provide accessible and adequate services, manage participants’ medical situations, and oversee use of specialists; (2) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to be subject to regulatory scrutiny, including by the CMS; (3) that, as a result, there is a significant risk that CMS would suspend new enrollments pending an audit of the Company’s services; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired InnovAge securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Kirby McInerney LLP
Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.
212-371-6600
https://www.kmllp.com
investigations@kmllp.com


Latest news "Companies"
11:44aGjensidige Forsikring ASA and AMF Pensionsförsäkring AB contemplate divestment of Oslo Areal
AQ
11:44aThe Bancorp Expands Sioux Falls Presence with New Office at Cherapa Place
BU
11:44aComet Plasma Control Technologies Receives 2021 Supplier Excellence Award from Lam Research
DJ
11:43aMiles donations are providing flights for Afghan refugees
AQ
11:43aAudience Town Welcomes Ian Barbo and Liz Cronin to New Roles
GL
11:41aWayback taking on Asia
AQ
11:41aBIC : Third quarter & nine months 2021 results
AQ
11:41aGROUPE SEB : Nine-month 2021 Sales and Financial Data
BU
11:41aInQuest Releases Data Demonstrating the Security Gap in the Major Cloud Email Providers
BU
11:40aELIS : Q3 2021 revenue
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's Modern Land defaults on bond payment; property shares drop
2Analyst recommendations: Alibaba, American Express, eBay, Facebook, HSB..
3BlackRock creates biggest climate exchange-traded fund range
4Press Release : Novartis delivers solid Q3 results, with strong growth ..
5Upbeat earnings push European stocks to seven-week highs

HOT NEWS