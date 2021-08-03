INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of AdaptHealth Corp. (“AdaptHealth” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AHCO) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of the federal securities laws.

On July 19, 2021, Jehoshaphat Research published a report alleging, among other things, that AdaptHealth obscured its true organic growth by, “[r]etroactively changing past organic growth numbers to be higher, with no disclosure about the change.” It further alleged that, “[w]hile management claims (and consensus estimates reflect) an organic growth trajectory of 8-10%, AHCO is in fact experiencing double-digit organic decline.” The report noted that the Company’s attempts to manipulate its organic growth trajectory are “a blatant violation of non-GAAP disclosure rules, for which companies get into huge trouble.”

On this news, AdaptHealth’s stock price fell $1.51 per share, or approximately 6%, to close at $23.96 per share on July 19, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased AdaptHealth securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

