INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Allianz SE (ALIZY) on Behalf of Investors

08/02/2021 | 04:56pm EDT
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Allianz SE (“Allianz” or the “Company”) (OTC: ALIZY) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of the federal securities laws.

On August 1, 2021, Allianz disclosed that "the U.S. Department of Justice ('DOJ') has begun an investigation concerning the Structured Alpha Funds," and that "there is a relevant risk that the matters relating to the Structured Alpha Funds could materially impact future financial results of Allianz Group."

On this news, the Company's share price fell as much as 7% during intraday trading on August 2, 2021.

If you purchased Allianz securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


