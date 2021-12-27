Log in
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Arrival SA (ARVL) on Behalf of Investors

12/27/2021 | 10:01am EST
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Arrival SA (“Arrival” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ARVL) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 8, 2021, Arrival released its third quarter financial results, which revealed a loss of €26 million and an adjusted EBITDA loss of €40 million. The Company also revised its outlook, expecting “significantly lower vehicle volumes and revenue in 2022.”

On this news, Arrival’s stock price fell $4.33, or 24%, to close at $13.46 per share on November 10, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on November 17, 2021, Arrival announced a $200 million offering of green convertible senior notes due 2026, intended to finance the development of EVs. Arrival also announced an offering of 25 million ordinary shares, expected to raise $330 million.

On this news, Arrival’s stock price declined $0.82, or 8%, to close at $9.91 on November 18, 2021, thereby injuring investors further.

If you purchased Arrival securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
