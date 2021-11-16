Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) on Behalf of Investors

11/16/2021 | 03:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Desktop Metal, Inc. (“Desktop Metal” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DM) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 8, 2021, after the market closed, Desktop Metal disclosed that it was conducting an internal investigation into matters raised by a whistleblower complaint, including “manufacturing and product compliance practices and procedures with respect to a subset of its photopolymer equipment and materials at its EnvisionTec US LLC facility.” The Company also stated that the Chief Executive Officer of EnvisionTec US LLC had resigned.

On this news, Desktop Metal’s stock fell $0.39, or 4%, to close at $8.81 per share on November 9, 2021.

Then, on November 15, 2021, the Company stated that it would notify the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) of “compliance issues with certain shipments of EnvisionTEC’s Flexcera dental resins and its PCA4000 curing box.”

On this news, Desktop Metal’s stock dropped as much as 19.5% during intraday trading on November 16, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Desktop Metal securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:32pBIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:32pIDT Corporation to Present at Southwest IDEAS Conference 
AQ
03:32pTRUTANKLESS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q/A)
AQ
03:31pNORDEA BANK ABP : Repurchase of own shares on 16.11.2021
AQ
03:31pBEST BLACK FRIDAY HONDA GENERATOR DEALS 2021 : Top Early 2200 Watt Savings Monitored by Saver Trends
BU
03:31pThe Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) on Behalf of Investors
BU
03:31pIDE Water Technologies Appoints Iris Jancik as New CEO of IDE Americas
BU
03:30pVanguard Investments Canada Announces Estimated 2021 Annual Capital Gains Distributions for the Vanguard ETFs®
AQ
03:30pCSE BULLETIN : New Listing - Tiidal Gaming Group Corp. (TIDL)
NE
03:30pFed's Daly calls for patience on U.S. interest rate hikes
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Prosus sees H1 earnings per share up 400% on Tencent stake sale
2Tesla's shares extend selloff after Musk tweets
3Buffett's Berkshire cuts U.S. drugmaker stakes, invests in drug royalty..
4BOUYGUES: NINE-MONTH 2021 RESULTS
5Vodafone Group 1st Half Pretax Profit Fell; Raises Fiscal Year Guidance

HOT NEWS