Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund (IQDAX, IQDNX) on Behalf of Investors

03/01/2021 | 02:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund (“Infinity Q” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IQDAX, IQDNX) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 23, 2021, The Wall Street Journal published an article entitled, “Investment Firm Halts Redemptions on $1.8 Billion Fund: Infinity Q Capital Management bans its chief investment officer from trading after discovering issues valuing the fund’s holdings”. The article reported that Infinity Q “asked the Securities and Exchange Commission to halt redemptions on one of its mutual funds and forbid its chief investment officer from trading after discovering issues valuing the fund’s holdings.” The article continued to state that, “[t]he fund was unable to calculate an NAV on February 19, 2021, and it is uncertain when the fund will be able to calculate an NAV that would enable it to satisfy requests for redemptions of fund shares[.]”

If you purchased Infinity Q securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:52pSALESFORCE COM  : Fortune Panel Discussion Features Salesforce's Chief Medical Officer on the Future of Work
PU
02:50pTWITTER  : Updates to our work on COVID-19 vaccine misinformation
PU
02:50pUMB FINANCIAL  : 2021 Economic Forecast (webinar)
PU
02:50pSouth Korean Battery Makers Pitch White House About Disputed Georgia Factory -- Update
DJ
02:49pDATADOG  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
02:49pSURGEPAYS, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02:49pELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED  : INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL CONDITION (form 10-K)
AQ
02:49pASTRONICS  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
02:46pJ&J waiting on new plant approval to ship high volumes of vaccine -exec
RE
02:46pCatalent says can begin delivering j&j vaccine upon fda plant approval in 'coming weeks'
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANALYSIS: Central banks will happily ignore inflation-mongers
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3FORMULA ONE GROUP : ANALYSIS: SPACs turn to 'stonks' as amateur traders take on more risk
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : Banks in Germany Tell Customers to Take Deposits Elsewhere
5EUROSTOXX : EUROSTOXX 50 : European stocks mark best day in nearly four months after bond-driven rout

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ