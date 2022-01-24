Log in
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of SunPower Corporation (SPWR) on Behalf of Investors

01/24/2022 | 05:46pm EST
BENSALEM, Pa., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of SunPower Corporation ("SunPower" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SPWR) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws.  

On January 20, 2022, SunPower announced that it had "identified a cracking issue that developed over time in certain factory-installed connectors." The Company "expects approximately $27 million of supplier-quality related charges in fourth quarter 2021 and approximately $4 million in the first quarter of 2022" to replace the faulty connectors.  

On this news, SunPower's stock fell $3.22, or 16.9%, to close at $15.80 on January 21, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased SunPower securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

