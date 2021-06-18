Log in
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR) on Behalf of Investors

06/18/2021 | 04:27pm EDT
BENSALEM, Pa., June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (“James River” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JRVR) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On October 8, 2019, after the market closed, James River disclosed that it had delivered a notice of early cancellation of all policies issued to its largest customer, Rasier LLC.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $11.06, or over 23%, to close at $37.88 per share on October 9, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on May 5, 2021, James River announced its first quarter 2021 financial results, reporting “$170.0 million of unfavorable development in Commercial Auto, primarily driven by a previously canceled account that has been in runoff since 2019.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $12.16, or 26%, to close at $33.94 per share on May 6, 2021, thereby injuring investors further.

If you purchased James River securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith
Howard G. Smith, Esquire
215-638-4847
888-638-4847
howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com
www.howardsmithlaw.com



© GlobeNewswire 2021
