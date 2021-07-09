Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR) on Behalf of Investors

07/09/2021 | 08:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BENSALEM, Pa., July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (“James River” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JRVR) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On October 8, 2019, after the market closed, James River disclosed that it had delivered a notice of early cancellation of all policies issued to its largest customer, Rasier LLC.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $11.06, or over 23%, to close at $37.88 per share on October 9, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on May 5, 2021, James River announced its first quarter 2021 financial results, reporting “$170.0 million of unfavorable development in Commercial Auto, primarily driven by a previously canceled account that has been in runoff since 2019.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $12.16, or 26%, to close at $33.94 per share on May 6, 2021, thereby injuring investors further.

If you purchased James River securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith
Howard G. Smith, Esquire
215-638-4847
888-638-4847
howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com
www.howardsmithlaw.com



© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:38aChina regulator demands security reviews for firms with data on over 1 million users before overseas listing
RE
07/09Chinese antitrust regulator blocks Tencent's $5.3 billion video games merger
RE
07/09Malaysia, 1MDB seeking more than $5.6 billion in damages from KPMG partners
RE
07/09ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : :Proposed Acquisition of Singapore Orient Power Holding Pte. Ltd.
PU
07/09PURECYCLE 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against PureCycle Technologies, Inc. - PCT
BU
07/09SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : KSF REMINDS ATHA, DIDI, RKT, RLX INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
07/09SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : KSF REMINDS ARRY, PCT, UI, WISH INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
07/09ARRAY TECHNOLOGIES 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Array Technologies, Inc. - ARRY
BU
07/09MATRIX SERVICE  : Key Ratios
PU
07/09A MESSAGE FOR OUR BUSINESS PARTNERS : Greater Sydney
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VALE S.A. : VALE S A : Brazil prosecutors seek final settlement over Samarco dam disaster
2Malaysia, 1MDB seeking more than $5.6 billion in damages from KPMG partners
3Chinese antitrust regulator blocks Tencent's $5.3 billion video games merger
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : Chinese antitrust regulator blocks Tencent's $5.3 bln video games merger
5HU AN CABLE HOLDINGS LTD. : ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS::Proposed Acquisition of Singapore Orient Power H..

HOT NEWS