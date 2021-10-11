Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of Owlet, Inc. (OWLT) on Behalf of Investors

10/11/2021 | 05:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BENSALEM, Pa., Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Owlet, Inc. (“Owlet” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OWLT) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On October 4, 2021, Owlet revealed that it had received a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”), which stated that “the Company’s marketing of its Owlet Smart Sock product . . . renders [it] a medical device requiring premarket clearance or approval from FDA.” Owlet has not obtained such clearance or approval. Moreover, the FDA “requests the Company cease commercial distribution of the Smart Sock for uses in measuring blood oxygen saturation and pulse rate where such metrics are intended to identify or diagnose desaturation and bradycardia using an alarm functionality to notify users that measurements are outside of preset values.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $1.29 per share, or 23%, to close at $4.19 per share on October 4, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Owlet securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith
Howard G. Smith, Esquire
215-638-4847
888-638-4847
howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com
www.howardsmithlaw.com



© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pFIRST MIDWEST BANCORP : Inc. Announces Schedule for 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Release
GL
05:55pAmazon takes team-centric approach on remote work
RE
05:51pTEGNA : KARE 11 Wins 25 Prestigious Upper Midwest Emmy Awards
GL
05:50pDogecoin Lost 5.21% to $0.227 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:50pROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR RIGHTS LAW FIRM, Encourages The Boston Beer Company, Inc. Investors With Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important November 15 Deadline in Securities Class Action – SAM
GL
05:49pEthereum Lost 0.54% to $3493.73 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:49pBitcoin Gained 3.55% to $57389.88 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:46pIDT CORPORATION : to Present at LD Micro Main Event
AQ
05:43pU.S. earnings seen strong, but supply chains and costs worry investors
RE
05:42pKAHOOT : Business Matters highlights Kahoot!'s growth as part of the global rise of EdTech
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommandations: AstraZeneca, Comcast, Exxon, Starbucks...
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3Modern Land China : U.S. shares drop as soaring oil prices stir inflati..
4Tencent : Hong Kong tech rally supports stocks, FX recovers slightly
5ASOS boss exits as fast fashion retailer warns on profit

HOT NEWS