INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues to Investigate Encore Capital Group, Inc.'s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – ECPG

02/10/2021 | 10:23am EST
NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, continues investigating certain directors and officers of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (“Encore”) (NASDAQ: ECPG) for breaching their fiduciary duties to Encore and its shareholders. If you are an Encore shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether Encore’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Encore in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Encore, and whether Encore has suffered damages as a result.

On October 15, 2020, Encore agreed to pay $15 million to settle a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau lawsuit alleging it violated a 2015 consent order regarding violations of federal consumer protection laws in its debt-collection practices.

What You Can Do

If you are an Encore shareholder, you may have legal claims against Encore’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, Virginia, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

CONTACT:
Joe Pettigrew
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP
230 Park Avenue, 17th Floor, New York, NY 10169
844-818-6982
jpettigrew@scott-scott.com


© GlobeNewswire 2021
